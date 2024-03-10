Watch Now
Cool front coming in with just a few showers, breezy winds

Posted at 8:58 AM, Mar 10, 2024
A cold front is tracking faster across Florida, so it will pass through our area late morning into early afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with a few fast-moving showers expected as front moves through.
 
Since the cold front is passing through earlier in the day, highs will top upper 70s in the Treasure Coast and low 80s in the Palm Beaches and inland. Getting breezy this afternoon with winds turning from the west to north-northwest.

 Clearing skies by this evening, so nice and cool Sunday night.
 
Cooler and less humid Monday as temps fall back into the mid and upper 70s for highs early next week and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
