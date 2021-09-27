Cool front bringing lower humidity to South Florida

Watch
It's a pleasant morning in South Florida with temperatures running in the 60s-70s for the start of the day under mostly clear skies.
Posted at 5:46 AM, Sep 27, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a pleasant morning in South Florida with temperatures running in the 60s-70s for the start of the day under mostly clear skies. Dew points are in the 60s, so it feels a little comfier. This afternoon, plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and low rain chances.

Tomorrow - middle of the week, more of the same with lots of sunshine, less humidity and low rain chances. Highs in the upper 80s.

By the end of the work week-weekend, a trough scoops south and moisture increases slightly. Still relatively low rain chances through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

