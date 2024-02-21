Watch Now
Cool and sunny Wednesday, then warming up later this week

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Feb. 21, 2024.
Posted at 5:51 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 06:01:00-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure is giving us what we expect during the dry season in Florida.

A stretch of dry and sunny weather this week, but a weak cold front may bring a few showers when the front passes through Friday night.

Warmer conditions ahead of the cold front on Friday as high temperatures jump back to the upper 70s with a little more humidity.

Then temperatures dip back to the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The weekend is looking pleasant with little to no rain chances.

