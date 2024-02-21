Cool and sunny Wednesday, then warming up later this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure is giving us what we expect during the dry season in Florida.

A stretch of dry and sunny weather this week, but a weak cold front may bring a few showers when the front passes through Friday night.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 21, 2024.

Warmer conditions ahead of the cold front on Friday as high temperatures jump back to the upper 70s with a little more humidity.

Then temperatures dip back to the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The weekend is looking pleasant with little to no rain chances.