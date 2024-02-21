Cool and sunny Wednesday, then warming up later this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure is giving us what we expect during the dry season in Florida.
A stretch of dry and sunny weather this week, but a weak cold front may bring a few showers when the front passes through Friday night.
Warmer conditions ahead of the cold front on Friday as high temperatures jump back to the upper 70s with a little more humidity.
Then temperatures dip back to the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
The weekend is looking pleasant with little to no rain chances.