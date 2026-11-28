WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cool and comfortable start to the weekend across the area with high pressure to keep us dry today with passing clouds and below-average temperatures in the low 70s.

WPTV

A noticeable warmup arrives Sunday as winds shift, bringing temperatures back near 80 degrees. Moisture gradually returns, with a few showers possible late Sunday.

WPTV

Rain chances increase Monday as our next cold front approaches, with Tuesday shaping up to be the wettest day of the week. Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible before drier conditions return by midweek.

WPTV

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Temperatures continue to climb, reaching the low to mid-80s by the end of the week.