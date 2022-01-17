Cool and dry Monday, colder on Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures running 5-15 degrees cooler than yesterday thanks yesterday's passing cold front. Morning temperatures starting off in the mid-upper 50s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, breezy and cool with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Tomorrow, morning lows in the mid-upper 40s and could even see low 40s around Lake Okeechobee and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Wednesday, a little warmer than Tuesday morning, but still cold to start with morning temperatures in the low-mid 50s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s. Staying mainly dry with mostly sunny skies.

For the end of the work week, morning lows in the 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Some showers possible as a front approaches.

Still uncertainty in the weekend forecast, some models suggesting the cold front will push all the way through Saturday and others have it stalling out. Right now, we'll go with highs in the low-mid 70s, showers and some storms possible on Saturday and a little drier for Sunday.