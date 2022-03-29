Comfy weather today and tomorrow, then getting humid by Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 50s and 60s with clear conditions across the area. This afternoon, highs in the low - mid 80s, sunny and pleasant.

Tomorrow, similar weather with sunny skies and highs in the low - mid 80s, but winds picking up.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Thursday, highs in the mid 80s, breezy and some showers possible.

Friday, warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible as a front approaches.

For the weekend-early next week, staying warm and muggy with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Afternoon showers and storms possible as the front stalls out across the area.