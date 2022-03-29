Watch
Comfy weather today and tomorrow, then getting humid by Thursday

Posted at 5:43 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 05:43:24-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 50s and 60s with clear conditions across the area. This afternoon, highs in the low - mid 80s, sunny and pleasant.

Tomorrow, similar weather with sunny skies and highs in the low - mid 80s, but winds picking up.

Thursday, highs in the mid 80s, breezy and some showers possible.

Friday, warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible as a front approaches.

For the weekend-early next week, staying warm and muggy with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Afternoon showers and storms possible as the front stalls out across the area.

