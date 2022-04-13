Comfy and breezy today, but humidity and stormy weather return tomorrow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures running in the low-mid 70s at the coast and 60s inland with breezy winds. This afternoon, comfy and breezy with highs in the low 80s. Mainly dry with a slim chance for a stray quick-moving shower.

Tomorrow, more moisture pushes into the area and the humidity increases. Highs in the mid 80s. Afternoon showers and storms popping up, moving west throughout the day.

Friday, muggy and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible as a front stalls out across the northern portion of the state.

Saturday & Sunday, highs in the mid 80s and some storms possible, but a little drier with the front lifting north.

Kicking off next week a little unsettled with a front trying to push into the area. Highs in the low-mid 80s. A little less humid by Tuesday.