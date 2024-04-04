Comfortable weather Thursday, then chilly tonight

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a rainy and cloudy start to Thursday, this afternoon looks very comfortable with much lower humidity and daytime high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Eventually, we will end up with partly to mostly sunny skies. But as we head into tonight, it's going to be cool.

Overnight lows will drop into the 50s across the region. Upper 50s for the Palm Beaches and lower 50s in our cooler spots.

This weekend is going to be very pleasant. Cool during the morning hours and comfortable during the afternoon hours with mainly sunny skies.