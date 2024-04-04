Watch Now
Comfortable weather Thursday, then chilly tonight

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of April 4, 2024.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, April 4, 2024.png
Posted at 5:40 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 05:40:46-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a rainy and cloudy start to Thursday, this afternoon looks very comfortable with much lower humidity and daytime high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Eventually, we will end up with partly to mostly sunny skies. But as we head into tonight, it's going to be cool.

Overnight lows will drop into the 50s across the region. Upper 50s for the Palm Beaches and lower 50s in our cooler spots.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

This weekend is going to be very pleasant. Cool during the morning hours and comfortable during the afternoon hours with mainly sunny skies.

