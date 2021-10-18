Comfortable temperatures with lower humidity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A change is in the air thanks to a passing cool front. This front has dropped temperatures into the mid-60s this morning along the Treasure Coast and low-mid 70s for the Palm Beaches.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The humidity has also gone down so it feels much more comfortable out there. This afternoon, highs in the mid-80s, low humidity, sunny but breezy at times.

The pleasant weather continues through the middle of the workweek. Highs in the mid-80s. Mainly dry with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions.

By the end of the workweek, moisture returns and humidity creeps back in. Highs in the mid-80s and rain chances increase.

For the weekend, another front starts to move into the area, but stalls outs. Scattered showers and storms possible with highs in the mid-80s.