Comfortable temperatures with lower humidity

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 3:58 AM, Oct 18, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A change is in the air thanks to a passing cool front. This front has dropped temperatures into the mid-60s this morning along the Treasure Coast and low-mid 70s for the Palm Beaches.

The humidity has also gone down so it feels much more comfortable out there. This afternoon, highs in the mid-80s, low humidity, sunny but breezy at times.

The pleasant weather continues through the middle of the workweek. Highs in the mid-80s. Mainly dry with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions.

By the end of the workweek, moisture returns and humidity creeps back in. Highs in the mid-80s and rain chances increase.

For the weekend, another front starts to move into the area, but stalls outs. Scattered showers and storms possible with highs in the mid-80s.

