Comfortable Monday, but heat and rain return later this week

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Oct. 9, 2023.
Posted at 5:51 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 05:51:28-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A nice start to the work week as temperatures start a bit cooler on Monday.

Lots of clouds will hang around as a front has stalled just to the south of Palm Beach County.

Rain chances will remain very low, but a drizzle or sprinkle or light shower cannot be ruled out.

Afternoon high temperatures will top the low 80s, so about five degrees below average for this time of the year. Mostly cloudy skies Monday afternoon.

Rain chances and temperatures are on the rise starting Tuesday. Scattered showers Tuesday with highs back into the mid and upper 80s.

Even hotter by the end of week with high temperatures in the low 90s with a higher chance for scattered storms. This will happen ahead of another cold front that will sweep across our area later in the weekend.

A nice cooldown is forecast behind this next front by Sunday.

In the tropics, a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is forecast to become tropical depression by mid-week. But it's not a concern for Florida as it stays over theeast-central Atlantic,

An area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche has a low chance to develop and will merge with a front this week in the western Gulf of Mexico.

