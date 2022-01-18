Coldest air of the season this morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Early next week, cooler and drier air moves in behind Sunday's cold front.

This morning, the coldest air of the season is here with morning temperatures starting off in the low-mid 40s. A bright moonlit morning with the full wolf moon. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 60s with abundant sunshine.

Tomorrow, high pressure slides east into the Atlantic and temperatures warm up a little more, but still cold to start off the day with morning temperatures in the low 50s and highs in the low-mid 70s. Mainly dry with lots of sunshine.

Thursday, morning temperatures in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s. Some afternoon showers possible.

Friday, highs in the upper 70s. A few PM showers and storms possible ahead of a cold front.

Saturday, highs in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms possible as the front starts to move closer.

Sunday, showers for the first part of the day, then slow clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.

