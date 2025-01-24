Cold weather shelters open in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast ahead of frigid temps

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — With temperatures expected to drop into the 30s to mid 40s tonight, cold weather shelters are opening in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast for those needing a warm place to stay.

WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist James Wieland said temperatures will drop into the 30s to mid-40s Friday night into Saturday morning. There will also be wind chills in the 30s.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Afternoon of Jan. 24, 2025

Below is a list of cold weather shelters opening in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast:

PALM BEACH COUNTY

Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village at the Glades

341 NW 11th Street

Belle Glade, FL

The Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village at the Glades will open at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 and will close at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Palm Tran Connection said it will begin bus pickups to established routes in the Glades at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the cold weather shelter or bus pickups, click here.

TREASURE COAST

Percy Peek Gymnasium

2902 Avenue D

Fort Pierce, FL

The Percy Peek Gymnasium will open Friday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

If you need transportation to the temporary shelter, the Area Regional Transit (ART) will have free transportation at the locations below starting at 6 p.m. and tentatively ending at 8 p.m.



Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station , 395 SE Deacon Ave. in Port St. Lucie

, 395 SE Deacon Ave. in Port St. Lucie Prima Vista Crossing Bus Stop on Prima Vista, east of US 1 in Port St. Lucie

on Prima Vista, east of US 1 in Port St. Lucie Pinewood Park , 820 Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Pierce

, 820 Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Pierce Kilmer Branch Library , 101 Melody Lane in Fort Pierce

, 101 Melody Lane in Fort Pierce Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek , 1851 N US Hwy 1 in Fort Pierce

, 1851 N US Hwy 1 in Fort Pierce Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Avenue D in Fort Pierce.

For more information about the emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gymnasium, please contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.

Gertrude Walden Day Care Center

601 SE Lake St.

Stuart, FL

The Gertrude Walden Day Care Center will open at Friday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. and will close at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

Transportation pickup location is at 5:30 p.m. at Love and Hope in Action (LAHIA), located at 1760 SE Salerno Rd. in Stuart.

For information regarding the Gertrude Walden Day Care Center, please call LAHIA at 772-781-7002.

RiteLife Services

202 NE 2nd Street, Suite 5

Okeechobee, FL

The RiteLife Services warming center will open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 and remain open until temperatures are above 40° the next morning. The center may close for the night if no clients are received by 10 p.m.

While cots are provided, people should bring their own bedding. For everyone’s safety, no weapons, drugs, alcohol, or pets will be allowed in the center.

For more information regarding RiteLife Services warming center, contact Barbara at RiteLife at 561-503-1323.