Cold Weather Continues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Any Freeze Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories will expire by 9AM this morning so remember to remove any coverings you put over your plants last night.

However, be prepared to use those same sheets and blankets tonight because Frost Advisories will go into effect for the Treasure Coast and inland Palm Beach County again from 11AM through 8AM Monday morning.

A Freeze warning will go into effect for Okeechobee County again tonight also between the hours of 11PM-8AM.

Once we get past this tomorrow morning the worst will be over and it looks like a much milder/warmer week ahead!

We'll get into the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday and possibly even the lower 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances appear spotty at best toward the end of the week into next weekend but the best news of all is that there are no more arctic cold fronts on the way at least through the next 7-10 days!

Today: Sunny and chilly, Highs: Lower 60s (Upper 50s Treasure Coast)

Tonight: Frost Advisory Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and inland PB County, lows near 30. (but closer to 40 downtown and coast)

Monday: Sunny, cold morning then milder. Highs: Upper 60s (mid 60s Treasure Coast)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, much milder. Lows: mid 50s Highs: Mid 70s