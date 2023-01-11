Cold weather coming this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday morning, low to mid 50s and 40s along the Treasure Coast under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 70s, mostly sunny and dry.

Thursday, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Friday, highs in the mid to upper 70s, scattered showers possible with a cold front moving in.

For the weekend, morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. Breezy and sunny.

Early next week, a little warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and mainly dry conditions with mostly sunny skies.