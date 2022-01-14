Cold this morning, even colder tomorrow morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a cold morning across South Florida with temperatures starting off in the upper 40s-low 50s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 70s with abundant sunshine and a little breezy.

Tomorrow, morning temperatures even colder. Starting off the day in the mid-upper 40s and then warming nicely into the low-mid 70s for the afternoon hours. Sunny skies and no weather issues.

Sunday, temperatures not as cold to start. Morning lows in the upper 50s-low 60s (10-15 degrees warmer than Saturday morning) and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Windy and scattered showers and late-day storms possible as our next cold front moves in.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, cold mornings return with lows down to the upper 40s-low 50s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Breezy winds and a few morning showers possible.

Tuesday, getting even colder with lows in the mid-upper 40s. Highs in the mid-upper 60s under sunny skies.

Mid-week, lows in the 50s and highs in the mid-upper 70s. Some showers possible, but mainly dry with low humidity.

