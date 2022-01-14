Watch
Weather

Actions

Cold this morning, even colder tomorrow morning

items.[0].videoTitle
Cold this morning, even colder tomorrow morning
Posted at 5:24 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 05:24:35-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a cold morning across South Florida with temperatures starting off in the upper 40s-low 50s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 70s with abundant sunshine and a little breezy.

Tomorrow, morning temperatures even colder. Starting off the day in the mid-upper 40s and then warming nicely into the low-mid 70s for the afternoon hours. Sunny skies and no weather issues.

Sunday, temperatures not as cold to start. Morning lows in the upper 50s-low 60s (10-15 degrees warmer than Saturday morning) and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Windy and scattered showers and late-day storms possible as our next cold front moves in.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, cold mornings return with lows down to the upper 40s-low 50s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Breezy winds and a few morning showers possible.

Tuesday, getting even colder with lows in the mid-upper 40s. Highs in the mid-upper 60s under sunny skies.

Mid-week, lows in the 50s and highs in the mid-upper 70s. Some showers possible, but mainly dry with low humidity.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018