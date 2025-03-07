Watch Now
Cold Snap Doesn't Last, Weekend Temps Back in the 80s

2 Locations TODAY.png
2 Locations TODAY.png
JC_GRAF fronts.png
Weekend Forecast.png
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday morning's cold snap is not here to stay.
Afternoon highs will rise up the to comfy mid and upper 70s with sunshine.

Saturday's highs climb to the mid 80s with southery winds helping to boost that humidity.

Even hotter and more humid by Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and a warm breeze.

Rain chance remains low this weekend.

Next cold front arrives on Monday making it for a cloudy day, showers are possible on Monday.

The temperatures will cool off starting Monday back in the low to mid 70s for highs with a cooler breeze.

Cool and breezy with more sun returning on Tuesday. Highs mid and upper 70s.

