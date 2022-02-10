Watch
Cold morning and nice afternoon ahead of weekend cold front

A cold start to the day with temperatures running in the 40s and 50s, then warming into the low-mid 70s this afternoon with sunny skies.
Posted at 4:56 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 04:56:38-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold start to the day with temperatures running in the 40s and 50s, then warming into the low-mid 70s this afternoon with sunny skies.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-70s with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Saturday, highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances increasing for the weekend with a cold front on the way.

The front pushes through on Sunday, so this will be the wetter of the 2 weekend days. Scattered rainfall and some thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s.

Valentine's Day looks lovely, but chilly (at least those chocolates won't melt). Cuddle weather in the morning with temperatures in the 40s-low 50s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies for the afternoon and clear conditions for Valentine's dinner.

Tuesday and Wednesday, highs in the 70s and breezy. A few showers possible on Wednesday.

