Cold morning and nice afternoon ahead of weekend cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold start to the day with temperatures running in the 40s and 50s, then warming into the low-mid 70s this afternoon with sunny skies.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-70s with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Saturday, highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances increasing for the weekend with a cold front on the way.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The front pushes through on Sunday, so this will be the wetter of the 2 weekend days. Scattered rainfall and some thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s.

Valentine's Day looks lovely, but chilly (at least those chocolates won't melt). Cuddle weather in the morning with temperatures in the 40s-low 50s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies for the afternoon and clear conditions for Valentine's dinner.

Tuesday and Wednesday, highs in the 70s and breezy. A few showers possible on Wednesday.

