Cold front to bring less humidity, lower rain chances this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday afternoon, highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny, and a slim chance for an isolated shower. Monday night, lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and mainly dry into the night.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tuesday, highs in the mid 80s, mostly sunny, and mainly dry throughout the day.

Wednesday, highs in the mid to upper 80s, a few more clouds with some passing showers as a weak cold front moves into the area.

Thursday, a pleasant day in store with highs in the mid to upper 70s, less humidity, and low rain chances thanks to the passing front.

Friday, similar to Thursday with low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few more showers possible.

Saturday, highs in the low 80s with some afternoon showers and storms.

Sunday, highs in the low 80s, breezy with scattered late-day showers and storms ahead of another cold front.

No tropical development is expected for at least the next five days.