Cold front to bring chilly Christmas weekend

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Dec. 21, 2022
Posted at 5:30 AM, Dec 21, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday morning, temperatures in the low to mid 70s and mid to upper 60s for the Treasure Coast with scattered showers and cloudy skies for the morning drive.

Wednesday afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 70s, a bit cloudy with some spotty rain showers and a slim chance for a stray storm.

Wednesday night, lows in the mid to upper 60s with fog developing into the overnight hours and through Thursday morning.

Thursday, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Foggy to start the day, then a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, with a few late-day showers and thunderstorms.

Friday, a cold front moves in bringing with it some morning rainfall, then clearing conditions throughout the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday, Christmas Eve, morning temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly clear skies. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies and breezy winds.

Sunday, morning temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Staying mainly dry with plenty of sunshine.

Monday, morning temperatures in the low to mid 40s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. Partly sunny with a few showers.

Tuesday, morning temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Some clouds with a some isolated showers possible.

