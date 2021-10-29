Cold front moving through Treasure Coast and South Florida Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The severe weather threat has ended. Just a few lingering showers possible.

Cold front still to our north, but will move through this morning and be south of us before noon.

Skies becoming partly sunny and windy. Humidity is high now, but will be dropping through the day. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

Saturday, partly cloudy, windy and cooler with highs near 80 and low humidity.

A few quick showers are possible for the first half of the day.

Saturday night, mostly clear and cool. Lows in the 50s on the treasure coast, low 60s for the palm beaches.

Sunday, sunny and comfortable. Highs near 80 and less windy. Looking real good for trick or treaters.

Cool again Sunday night with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Monday sunny and a bit warmer. highs in the low 80s.

Some rain chances come back next week as the wind turns onshore.

The old nor'easter in the north Atlantic down to a low chance to develop now. It'll sit out there and spin for a while.

