Cold front expected mid-week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s for the Palm Beaches and upper 60s-low 70s for Treasure Coast under partly cloudy skies.

This afternoon highs in the upper 80s with scattered showers and storms through the evening. Tonight, lows in the upper 60s-low 70s with a stray shower into the night.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-upper 80s with scattered showers and storms ahead of our next cold front.

Wednesday, morning rainfall followed by afternoon clearing. Highs in the low-mid 70s with less humidity.

Thursday and Friday, cool, crisp mornings with lows in the low-mid 60s and pleasant afternoons as highs reach the low 80s. Mostly sunny and mainly dry with low humidity.

For the weekend, highs in the low-mid 80s. A little more humid, but mainly dry with low rain chances.