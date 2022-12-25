Cold Christmas in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Merry Christmas!

Bundle up for at least one more morning, we are starting off in the 30s and 40s again.

Freeze warnings and wind chill advisories will be ending by late morning. Staying cloudy for most of today keeping it chilly once again, mostly in the 50s.

Slight rain chance but nothing heavy.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The wind will be easing a bit later today but still cold for outdoor Christmas parties. Back in the 60s tomorrow and into the 70s by Tuesday. We could see 80s later in the week. Rain chances around Tuesday, then Friday/weekend.