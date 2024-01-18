Cold blast coming this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cloudiness is back as moisture increases on Thursday.

Showers and a few storms are possible later in the day. Warmer temperatures with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Then upper 70s and low 80s again by Friday afternoon, despite a lot of cloud cover in the forecast, with most of the showers happening in the early part of the day.

A strong cold front passes through Friday late night or by Saturday early morning with plunging temperatures.

Temperatures in the 50s and 60s for highs Saturday and Sunday, while overnight lows will dip to the 40s for Saturday night.

It's going to be a Florida-style wintry weekend!