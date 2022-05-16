Coastal morning showers, scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s with a few dotted showers brushing the coastline.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s with scattered PM showers and storms.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s with some afternoon storms.

Coastal flood advisory from Vero Beach to Boca Raton through Wednesday.

Wednesday-Thursday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Some PM isolated storms possible, but mainly dry with lots of sunshine.

Friday-weekend, highs in the mid-upper 80s, scattered showers and storms across the area.