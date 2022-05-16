Watch
Weather

Actions

Coastal morning showers, scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon

Light, coastal showers Monday morning and scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.
Posted at 5:06 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 05:06:17-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s with a few dotted showers brushing the coastline.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s with scattered PM showers and storms.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s with some afternoon storms.

Coastal flood advisory from Vero Beach to Boca Raton through Wednesday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Wednesday-Thursday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Some PM isolated storms possible, but mainly dry with lots of sunshine.

Friday-weekend, highs in the mid-upper 80s, scattered showers and storms across the area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018