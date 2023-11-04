Cloudy with some fast-moving showers on Saturday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday morning, mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and temperatures in the 60s-low 70s. This afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds with some showers and highs in the low 80s. Breezy winds out of the northeast 10-20 MPH. A Small Craft Advisory remains up until this evening with seas running 4-8 feet. Tonight, lows in the upper 60s-low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Don't forget to set those clocks back one hour before bed tonight. We Fall Back at 2AM.

Tomorrow, a bit more sunshine with an isolated shower. Highs in the low 80s and staying breezy with winds out of the north-northeast 10-20MPH.

Monday - Thursday, highs in the low-mid 80s. Plenty of sunshine and low rain chances. Rain chances begin to increase by the latter part of the work week as a front approaches.

In the Tropics, an area of showers and storms around the western Caribbean Sea has a low chance of development over the next two to seven days. While formation looks unlikely, heavy rain and the potential for mudslides possible across Central America.

The rest of the Tropics remain quiet. The end of hurricane season is November 30.