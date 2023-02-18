Cloudy, windy start to our weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It'll be very breezy to windy today so the rip current risk is high and there's a small craft advisory in effect for the boaters.

It won't be as warm as yesterday but it'll still be mild with highs in the mid 70s which is normal for mid-February.

Despite the mostly cloudy skies, most areas will stay dry today.

A few showers are possible tonight, then a break with more showers possible in spots Sunday afternoon.

High pressure spread out from the Carribean to the Bahamas will budge north and cover much of Florida allowing for a warm and dry week ahead from Monday through Friday.

That strong area of high pressure will also suppress our rain chances next week so keep the garden hose handy.

After a seasonal weekend we'll soar into the middle 80s next week and there are no strong or arctic cold fronts in sight through the next 7-10 days.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and mild. Highs: Mid 70s Winds: NNE 20-25 mph (+)

TONIGHT: Slight chance of showers, mild. Lows: Near 70 Winds: E 5-10 mpg

TOMORROW: Partly sunny, warmer, not as windy, scattered afternoon showers. Highs: Lower 80s Winds: SE 10-15 mph

MONDAY (Presidents Day): Mostly sunny, warm. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

