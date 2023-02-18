Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy, windy start to our weekend

The latest forecast
Posted at 7:58 AM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 08:09:29-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It'll be very breezy to windy today so the rip current risk is high and there's a small craft advisory in effect for the boaters.

It won't be as warm as yesterday but it'll still be mild with highs in the mid 70s which is normal for mid-February.

Despite the mostly cloudy skies, most areas will stay dry today.

A few showers are possible tonight, then a break with more showers possible in spots Sunday afternoon.

High pressure spread out from the Carribean to the Bahamas will budge north and cover much of Florida allowing for a warm and dry week ahead from Monday through Friday.

That strong area of high pressure will also suppress our rain chances next week so keep the garden hose handy.

After a seasonal weekend we'll soar into the middle 80s next week and there are no strong or arctic cold fronts in sight through the next 7-10 days.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and mild. Highs: Mid 70s Winds: NNE 20-25 mph (+)

TONIGHT: Slight chance of showers, mild. Lows: Near 70 Winds: E 5-10 mpg

TOMORROW: Partly sunny, warmer, not as windy, scattered afternoon showers. Highs: Lower 80s Winds: SE 10-15 mph

MONDAY (Presidents Day): Mostly sunny, warm. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Windchop this weekend.

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019