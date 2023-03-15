Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy and cool Wednesday, light showers possible

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of March 15, 2023
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 15, 2023.png
Posted at 5:48 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 05:48:25-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cloudy and cool Wednesday with a passing drizzle or light shower.

Wednesday morning temperatures are much cooler, starting the day off in the 50s and 60s all across the area. Afternoon highs in the low 70s thanks to all the cloud cover.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Pleasant and seasonable for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny weather on those days.

Then it will be warmer and more humid on Saturday as the chance for showers and even storms will go up.

Highs in the mid 80s by Saturday then the upper 70s on Sunday with wet and breezy conditions.

Scattered showers remain in the forecast for early next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: More swell this week!

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019