Clouds and showers keep Thursday cool

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Breezy with passing showers on Thursday with cool temperatures due to cloudiness and showers.

Warming up to the low 70s for afternoon highs.

The warm 80s are back Friday ahead of the next cold front, which is forecast to move through Saturday morning. Friday will be warm and humid with just a few showers.

Friday afternoon temperatures will get into the 80s with a windy southwest breeze.

Scattered showers and a few storms return early Saturday as the front moves in. Afternoon showers will linger, along with breezy conditions.

High temperatures drop to the mid 70s for the weekend.

Our next cold front arrives Tuesday.