Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chilly weather returns to South Florida

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Dec. 18, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Dec. 18, 2023.png
Posted at 5:49 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 05:49:50-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A chilly start to Monday, then a cool afternoon. After waking up in the 50s, afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Dry weather is back, too, as high pressure builds over the eastern U.S. with lots of sunshine this week.

A northerly flow will push even colder air tonight with a stronger dip in degrees. Lows will fall to the 40s from the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches by Tuesday morning.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tuesday afternoon will remain very cool, highs in the 60s.

Another chilly start to Wednesday, then comfortable temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will remain seasonable after that and into the weekend.

Low rain chances all week and into Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Surf finally cleans up

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019