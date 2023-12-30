Watch Now
Chilly weather for the last weekend of 2023

Posted at 8:51 AM, Dec 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-30 08:51:47-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, highs in the mid-upper 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday, morning lows in the mid-upper 40s and highs in the mid-upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures cooling off into the 50s around midnight.

Monday, morning lows in the mid-upper 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday, lows in the 40s-low 50s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. A mix of sun and clouds but mainly dry.

Thursday, a cold front moves in and this may bring in a few showers. Highs in the low-mid 70s.

