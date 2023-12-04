Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chilly weather coming later this week

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Dec. 4, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Dec. 4, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:50 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 05:50:03-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We will be in and out of clouds throughout the day Monday as a cold front works its way across the region.

Ahead of the front, it's warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid 80s. We can't rule out a spotty rain shower, but for the most part, it's a dry day.

Behind the front, temperatures will really start to come down, especially by Wednesday. Wednesday morning we're starting off in the 40s and 50s.

During the afternoon, daytime highs will struggle to reach the lower 70s. Some will stay in the 60s all day long. Plus, winds pick up as well.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

However, we warm up fairly quickly, and by the weekend we're back into the 80s. Then a much stronger front comes through on Sunday. That one could bring us some showers and storms.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Waves possibly late week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019