Chilly Thursday, but warming up this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another chilly start to the day on Thursday with morning temperatures in the low to mid 50s in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, and even the 40s in spots like Okeechobee, Belle Glade, and Indiantown.

The wind will turn onshore Thursday afternoon and we will start to warm up to the mid 70s. Clouds will increase late Thursday and Friday, but rain chances stay low until late Sunday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Warming trend continues through the weekend, topping out in the low 80s.

Rain chances go up Sunday afternoon, Sunday night, and Monday morning as the next cold front moves down. There could be some thunderstorms Sunday, too.

New data suggests the front is going to be later, like Monday morning, so a severe threat wouldn't be as high overnight, but there could still be a few stronger ones.

Then we cool down again Monday through at least the middle of next week.