Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons all week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday morning, temperatures in the 50s and low 60s under mostly clear skies and a little patchy fog.

Monday afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 70, mostly sunny, and dry.

Tuesday, morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds with a weak cool front moving across the area. This front will be moisture-starved but will reinforce the cooler, drier air.

Wednesday and Thursday, morning lows in the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunny and dry.

Friday, highs in the upper 70s. Scattered showers possible as another front moves in.

For the weekend, morning temperatures in the 40s to low 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunny skies and a bit breezy on Saturday.