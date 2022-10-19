Chilly mornings over next few days and pleasant afternoons

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 70s, less humidity and only a slim chance for an isolated shower. Clouds clearing this evening.

Tomorrow, morning lows in the upper 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Spotty coastal showers possible.

Friday, morning lows in the low-mid 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s with few dotted showers.

For the weekend, morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s, partly sunny and low rain chances.

Early next week, morning lows in the upper 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Scattered showers and some storms possible.

