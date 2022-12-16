Chilly mornings, cooler afternoons this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cool front is moving across the area. It will eventually stall on top of the Keys as we head into the weekend.

The front will keep ample clouds in the forecast Friday and Saturday, with increasing sunshine by Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will be dropping as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

Friday will be a transition day with mostly cloudy skies to start and intermittent rain showers, too. Wake-up temperatures start in the upper 60s near the coast and low 60s inland.

Afternoon highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday, morning lows in the low to mid 60s and some 50s along the Treasure Coast and inland, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Some late-day storms possible as another cold front approaches the state.

Sunday, a few morning showers with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Cool and sunny for the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Sunday afternoon is pleasant with partly sunny skies and much lower humidity.

Monday morning looks cool with widespread lows in the 50s, maybe 40s in some spots. A chilly start with morning temperatures down to the low to mid 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Mostly sunny and dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday, morning lows in the 50s and low 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Another round of showers possible with another disturbance on the way.

We will watch another system that approaches later on Tuesday and moves through at night. Showers and storms will come with this system, as will locally heavy downpours.

Models indicate another cold front just in time to bring some chilly weather our way for Christmas Day.