Chilly mornings all week, even cooler this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 50s under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 70s, mostly sunny and dry.

Wednesday and Thursday, morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Abundant sunshine with a few clouds.

Friday, highs in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy with some showers.

Saturday, morning temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunny, breezy, and chilly.

Sunday, morning temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunny and rain-free.

Monday, morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Mostly sunny and staying mainly dry.