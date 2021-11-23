Chilly morning Tuesday, even cooler Wednesday morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low 60s and some upper 50s along the Treasure Coast and inland under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 70s with lots of sunshine and breezy winds.

Tomorrow, morning temperatures in the mid-upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low-70s. Partly sunny skies and some fast-moving showers drifting in from offshore.

Thanksgiving, a bit warmer in the morning with temperatures in the low-mid 60s and highs in the mid-70s. Mainly dry with low humidity and just a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Black Friday, morning temperatures in the low-mid 60s and highs in the mid-upper 70s. Some showers possible ahead of our next front.

For the weekend, morning lows in the mid-upper 50s and highs in the mid-upper 70s. Mostly sunny with low humidity.