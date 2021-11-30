Chilly morning then highs in the low-mid 70s and low humidity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures starting off in the mid-upper 50s and upper 40s along the Treasure Coast and inland under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 70s, mostly sunny and low humidity.

Tomorrow, another chilly start with temperatures in the morning in the mid-upper 50s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Thursday, slightly warmer with morning temperatures in the upper 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Sunny skies and mainly dry.

Friday - early next week, morning lows in the low-mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Partly sunny and some showers possible Sunday and Monday.