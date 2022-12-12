Chilly morning Monday with patchy fog; Warm afternoons through Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday morning, a chilly start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the low-mid 60s and some 50s inland with patchy fog for the morning drive. This afternoon, mostly sunny and warm with highs topping out in the low 80s.

Tuesday, highs in the low 80s with passing showers as a weak front slides south. This front will not push all the way through, so temperatures remain slightly above normal.

Wednesday, mainly dry with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday and Friday, highs in the low-mid 80s with scattered showers and some storms as cold front pushes down the state.

For the weekend, morning temperatures down to the mid-upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s. Mostly sunny with low humidity.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Monday morning: A few clouds, patchy fog. Lows: Mid 60s Winds: NE 5

Monday: Partly cloudy, mostly dry. Highs: Low 80s Winds: ENE 5-10