Chilly morning and pleasant afternoon, but warming up this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures running almost 20 degrees cooler in some spots than this time yesterday. Morning lows in the mid-upper 50s and some upper 40s inland thanks to yesterday's passing cold front. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 70s, pleasant weather with low humidity and partly sunny skies

Tomorrow, morning lows in the upper 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Staying mainly dry with low rain chances.

For the end of the work week, moisture increases as a front stalls out over the area. Some showers possible and a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

For the weekend, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. More clouds by Sunday and some isolated showers. Getting breezy by next week.