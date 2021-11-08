Chilly morning and delightful day with highs in the mid-upper 70s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a chilly morning in South Florida with temperatures starting off in the mid-upper 50s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, a delightful day with highs in the mid-upper 70s, plenty of sunshine and low rain chances and low humidity.

Tomorrow, morning lows in the low-mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s- low 80s. Mainly dry with low rain chances.

Wednesday-Thursday, some showers and storms possible. Morning lows in the upper 60s-low 70s and highs in the low 80s.

Friday-Saturday, our next front starts to move in, triggering the chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday-next week, cooler air returns. Highs down to the low-mid 70s.

A non-tropical low off the coast of North Carolina has a low chance of development.