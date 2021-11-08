Watch
Weather

Actions

Chilly morning and delightful day with highs in the mid-upper 70s

items.[0].videoTitle
Chilly morning and delightful day with highs in the mid-upper 70s
Posted at 5:30 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 05:30:13-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a chilly morning in South Florida with temperatures starting off in the mid-upper 50s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, a delightful day with highs in the mid-upper 70s, plenty of sunshine and low rain chances and low humidity.

Tomorrow, morning lows in the low-mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s- low 80s. Mainly dry with low rain chances.

Wednesday-Thursday, some showers and storms possible. Morning lows in the upper 60s-low 70s and highs in the low 80s.

Friday-Saturday, our next front starts to move in, triggering the chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday-next week, cooler air returns. Highs down to the low-mid 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A non-tropical low off the coast of North Carolina has a low chance of development.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018