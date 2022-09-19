Watch Now
Chances for scattered storms until mid-week

Posted at 6:30 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 06:30:14-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with a few isolated showers near the coast for the morning commute.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with scattered showers and storms, mainly moving west by the evening. Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow and Wednesday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with scattered showers and storms increasing throughout the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Drier air pushes into the area and rain chances will lower but the humidity stays up. Swells produced by Fiona will result in deteriorating beach conditions.

For the weekend, highs in the upper 80s with increasing rain chances as a front stalls out across the area.

