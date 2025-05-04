Chance for strong to severe Sunday storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We had the fifth driest April on record. Only 0.06" of rainfall recorded at Palm Beach International Airport.

Today we will be tracking afternoon showers and storms across the area. Some will be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts as our main threat and localized flooding.

Rain will move in after 2 PM. It will be more scattered-like, so more people will see rain than yesterday. This will be good news as we desperately need the rain due to extremely dry spots on the drought monitor.

Sunday high temperatures will be in the middle 80s with humidity.

Monday will be warm and muggy with overcast skies. High temperatures stay in the middle 80s.

We will look for another round of showers to storms across the area on Monday afternoon into the evening. We are under a marginal threat for strong to severe storms again. Damaging wind gusts near 35+ mph will be our greatest concern.

Beyond the 2 days of storms we will be hot and very humid for most of the work week. This will be a hint of summertime.

Highs in the middle to upper 80s Tuesday through Friday with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the lower 70s. There won't be a sense of relief from the humidity anytime soon.

