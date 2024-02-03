Bumpy weekend weather outlook

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a beautiful start to the weekend! A chill in the air Saturday morning and transitioning to a great afternoon under mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s.

If you choose to enjoy this wonderful day at the beach, be aware that there is a high rip current risk. If you do get caught in a rip current; remain calm, do not swim against the current, swim parallel to shore to swim into shore.

Saturday night will be cool in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Partly cloudy skies. Big changes are on the horizon.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday will be a completely different ball game than your enjoyable Saturday.

A low pressure system is building in the Gulf and a series of front will impact all of Florida.

A strong warm front will lift over the region, which will trigger showers and potentially strong to severe storms. Expect a few showers starting after sunrise and the radar will fill in through lunchtime.

Your First Alert Weather Team expects the worst of the rain and storms to roll through between 10 AM through 1 PM. We are under a Marginal (Level 1) Threat for severe weather. This means you should be prepared for heavy rain, strong to damaging winds and a possible tornado.

Behind this front will be much cooler air and more showers. A cold front will follow Sunday’s warm front, which will bring more showers on Monday and high temperatures will be in the middle 60s. Models remain fairly consistent in regards to rainfall totals being near to above 1 inch.

Third time’s a charm! A third front will bring us a few showers on Tuesday and high temperatures stay in the upper 60s. This reinforcing front will keep conditions breezy through Thursday. Temperatures will try to crawl their way back to the middle 70s by Thursday.