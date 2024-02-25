Watch Now
Brisk and clear to cooler sunshine

Posted at 5:27 AM, Feb 25, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A brisk start to our Sunday morning with clear skies, a great picture of the moon and temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s.

It will be a cooler day under plenty of sun. High temperatures will stay in the lower 70s this afternoon.

Tonight expect clear skies and another great viewing of the snow moon. Temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 50s.

This following week will kick off with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will slowly be on the rise.

We will return to the middle 70s on Monday. Tuesday will be a touch breezy as we will welcome in warmer air to South Florida. Comfortable temperatures and mostly clear skies will keep us company through the rest of the week.

We return to near normal highs in the middle to upper 70s by Wednesday.

A few isolated showers are forecasted for Thursday and Friday.

Saturday will feature stray showers, but it won’t be a washout.

