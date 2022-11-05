Breezy weekend, watching the tropics

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All eyes are on the tropics where a disorganized system could get better organized and impact our local weather around the middle of next week.

Right now the system is spread out from the Caribbean Sea north to the southwestern Atlantic Ocean but a center of circulation is expected to form over or near the southeastern Bahamas by Monday.

Computer models track this system toward South Florida by midweek but the exact strength and track is still uncertain.

Breezy showers out ahead of this system will move through this weekend before the rain chances and marine impacts increase by early next week.

While the worst of it will be around Wednesday-Thursday of next week it could be a windy, rainy election day on Tuesday.

Stay tuned for updates on this late-season tropical (or subtropical) system that could impact our weather next week.

In the meantime, the weekend looks nice with a 50-50 mix of sun and clouds and a few breezy showers rolling in off the ocean.

Stay away from the beaches however, the rip current risk is dangerously high.

TODAY: Partly sunny, a few breezy showers around. Highs: Mid 80s Winds; east 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Isolated showers, Lows: Mid 70s Winds: East 10-15 mph

TOMORROW-MONDAY: Very breezy scattered showers/storms. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: East 20-25 mph

