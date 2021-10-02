WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Breezy weather to start the weekend with a passing morning shower.

Saturday, morning lows in the low-mid 70s and highs in the upper 80s, an isolated shower possible and breezy winds.

Sunday, morning lows in the upper 60s-low 70s and highs in the upper 80s. More sunshine with just a few showers possible. A pleasant day with a little less humidity.

Next week, moisture increases, and rain chances go up. Warm and humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values in the upper 90s. Best chance of showers and storms will be mid-to-late week.

In the Tropics: Hurricane Sam is east of Bermuda and pushing to the NE. Will dissipate in the next few days at it moves into the north Atlantic. Currently a CAT 4 with winds of 130 MPH.

Tropical Storm Victor is getting weaker and should continue to do so over the next day or so. No threat to land.