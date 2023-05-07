Watch Now
Breezy, warm, and mostly dry to wrap up the weekend

John's Latest Forecast
Posted at 6:05 AM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 06:05:20-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It'll be a fantastic finish to SunFest with breezy, warm, and dry weather expected.

There might be a passing shower or two today due to those beach breezes, however, the forecast stays mostly dry through around Tuesday with an increase in scattered showers & t'storms

toward the second half of the week.

The best chance of rain looks to be on Thursday.

It'll be pleasantly warm but it'll become hotter by midweek.

Easterly winds will gust over 20 mph today before settling back a bit by tomorrow.

A small craft advisory is in effect today and there's a high risk of rip currents at the beaches.

Outside of a seabreeze storms, there are no big weathermakers expected through the next 5-7 days.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Isolated showers, otherwise mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: E 20-25 mph

TONIGHT: Few clouds, breezy, mild. Lows: Upper 60s Winds: E 15

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: E 10

