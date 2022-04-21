Watch
Weather

Actions

Breezy, seasonal temperatures through the weekend

Breezy, seasonal temperatures through the weekend
Posted at 6:50 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 06:50:18-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 60s-low 70s with breezy winds. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, breezy winds and partly sunny.

Tomorrow & Saturday, highs in the low 80s, breezy winds and some isolated showers possible.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday & Monday, highs in the low-mid 80s and staying breezy. A few morning coastal showers possible with isolated inland storms for the afternoon.

Tracking a front by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018