Breezy, mild South Florida weekend

The latest forecast
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 05:43:30-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two big events today, the "Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk" and "WPTV Day" on this final Saturday of the South Florida Fair and the weather looks "mostly" ok but it'll be mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with a few sprinkles or light showers around. (nothing heavy)

Fortunately, it won't be too hot if you're outdoors today as the clouds and a stiff beach breeze will keep things fairly comfortable.

Highs will make it into the mid 70s by this afternoon and with a little more sun tomorrow our Sunday afternoon highs will be close to 80.

It looks like a quiet, and unseasonably warm week ahead with highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

A late-week cold front will increase our chances for scattered showers & t'storms by around Friday.

No arctic cold fronts in sight and we'll close the books on January, 2023 on a relatively dry note.

There's a Small Craft Advisory for the boaters today and the rip current risk is high so be careful on or near the water today!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, a few spotty showers. Highs: Mid 70s Winds: ENE 20-25

TONIGHT: Breezy, very mild. Lows: Mid 60s Winds: E 10-15

TOMORROW: Partly sunny, warmer, not as breezy. Highs: Upper 70s Winds: ESE 10-15

